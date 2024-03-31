E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,925.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENAKF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.88. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

