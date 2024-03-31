Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $232.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

EXP opened at $271.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.76. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $272.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

