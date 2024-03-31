EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.23.

Shares of EGP opened at $179.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.33. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,803,000 after purchasing an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

