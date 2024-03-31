eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.84.

EBAY opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

