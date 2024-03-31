Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Give Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) a C$1.60 Price Target

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.60 price target on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
