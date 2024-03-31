EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,296,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 8,377,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.5 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 45,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
