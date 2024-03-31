EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,296,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 8,377,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.5 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 45,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.