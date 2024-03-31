eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ (EFTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.52. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

