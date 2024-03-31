Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 37.7% in March

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 29th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 173.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after acquiring an additional 569,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

