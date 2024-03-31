Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 3,883,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

