Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $81,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1,369.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

