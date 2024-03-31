Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.05 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $200.63 or 0.00284341 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.05 billion and $648,460.93 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.4808268 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $801,956.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

