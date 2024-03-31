Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 29th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 719.0 days.
Energean Stock Performance
EERGF stock remained flat at $12.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Energean has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
About Energean
