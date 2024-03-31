Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $507,558.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,192,017 coins and its circulating supply is 75,231,635 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.