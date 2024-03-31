Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.4 %

Enerplus stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $48,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $20,622,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

