Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $12.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Enhabit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enhabit by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

