Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

