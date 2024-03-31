Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 8th.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
