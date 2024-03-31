Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lessened by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 5.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 5,556,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,576. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.