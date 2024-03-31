Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $825.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $851.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.81.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

