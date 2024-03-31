ERC20 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,915.43 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. ERC20 has a total market cap of $183.41 million and $25,915.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015424 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00022930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,544.44 or 1.00017958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00140837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.16772687 USD and is up 52.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $52,767.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

