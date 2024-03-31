Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.29 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $5.29 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $33.80 or 0.00047612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.00895705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00146840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00180530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,316,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

