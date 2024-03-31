Ethereum (ETH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,627.89 or 0.05143345 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $435.60 billion and approximately $10.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00075561 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00025690 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00018397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010205 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017396 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,566 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
