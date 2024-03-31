Evercore ISI Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.72.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.