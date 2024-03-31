Evercore ISI Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $157.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.17.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

