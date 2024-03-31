Evmos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $913,101.65 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Evmos has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $48.63 million and approximately $913,101.65 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.
Evmos Profile
Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Evmos
