Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Experian Stock Down 0.6 %

About Experian

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,291. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

