F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06. F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

