Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,249.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,108.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $664.41 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

