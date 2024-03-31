Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $20.56 Average PT from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $208,100.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,488.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,195 shares of company stock worth $5,898,005. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Fastly has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

