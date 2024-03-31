Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $54,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $122.96 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

