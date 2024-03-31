Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,121,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of TJUL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

