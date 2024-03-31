Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 480 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.72. 2,560,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.66. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.