Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,433. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a P/E ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PESI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

