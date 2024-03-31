Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

