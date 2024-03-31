Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 222,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $543,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PBR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,590,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,264,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

