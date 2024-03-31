Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 725,987 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

