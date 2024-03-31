Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,106,000 after acquiring an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.14.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

