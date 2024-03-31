Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 17,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,210. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

