Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,072. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

