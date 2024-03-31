Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 54,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 984,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

