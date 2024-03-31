Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

