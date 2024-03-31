Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of INmune Bio worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in INmune Bio by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio Trading Up 1.0 %

INmune Bio stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.