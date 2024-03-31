Fetch.ai Price Tops $3.06 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $326.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00004344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00026294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,771,349 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

