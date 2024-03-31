Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,005 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $49,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.27. 1,439,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

