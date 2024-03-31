Fifth Third Bancorp Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 588,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,249. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

