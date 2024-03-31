Fifth Third Bancorp Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,382. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

