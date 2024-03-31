Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $39,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.21. 5,183,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

