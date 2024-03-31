Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56.62 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 1.54% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $56,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 412,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

