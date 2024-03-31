Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.