Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.81. 8,032,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

