Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 79,430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,430 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,464 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

